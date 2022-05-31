OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering three free state land days in June, allowing visitors at state parks without Discover Passes. The days also cover visits to state land managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources or the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
A Discover Pass is usually required for state recreation lands, costing $10 for a day permit or $30 for an annual pass. In the legislation that created the pass, state parks are allowed to choose 12 free days.
No pass is needed:
- Saturday, June 11 to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day
- Sunday, June 12 for Free Fishing Day
- Sunday, June 19 in honor of Juneteenth
There will be four free days left this year after June:
- Saturday, September 24 to celebrate National Public Lands Day
- Monday, October 10 for World Mental Health Day
- Friday, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day
- Friday, November 25 for Native American Heritage Day
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.