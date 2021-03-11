Washington State Parks to open group camps and historic facilities soon

OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State Parks announced many group camps, day-use rental shelters, interpretive centers and historic facilities will begin opening later this month.
Group camps / day-use shelters
Nearly 55 group camps in 52 state parks that normally open in March will reopen March 22. The remaining group camps will open at the time they normally open for the season. Additionally, 88 day-use shelters in 57 state parks will reopen on March 22, or at the normal time they reopen for the season.
Reservations for the 2021 season can be made by noon on Thursday, March 18.
Occupancy at group camps and day-use shelters will be limited to 15 people total from two different households.
People should check individual park web pages for more information, or contact the reservation system at 888-CAMPOUT (888-226-7688), or washington.goingtocamp.com.
Interpretive centers and historic facilities
Some Washington State Parks interpretive centers and historic facilities will reopen March 19, including:
- Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park Interpretive Center
- Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center (Cape Disappointment State Park)
- Olmstead Place Historical State Park historic buildings
Other interpretive centers and historic facilities will reopen next month or later. Some will remain closed until further notice. Interpretive centers will be open at 25% capacity. Hours of operation will vary at each location, and some centers will be open by appointment/reservation only. Visitors should check the State Parks Interpretive Centers web page or individual park web pages for more information.
