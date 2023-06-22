OLYMPIA WASH.- Use of Washington State Parks and Recreation areas see more visitors on Independence Day (4th of July). Washington State parks is urging people to use the recreation spaces responsibly
It is important to plan ahead. Always follow beach safety rules and clean up and pack out everything that is used.
When trash is left behind it can be very dangerous to people and animals. Consuming or becoming entangled in trash can harm the animals ability to hunt for food or escape predators.
Last year 35,000 pounds of trash were picked up from ocean beaches during parks' annual July 5th beach cleanup.
Things to keep in mind when using state park or beach this summer
- Check burn bans or fire restrictions in your area
- Don't leave behind any trash
- Fireworks are illegal in all state parks and beaches
If you would like to participate in a beach cleanup they will be happening on July 4th and 5th. No registration needed and Supplies will be provided
