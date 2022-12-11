Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man

Weather Alert

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Freezing rain will begin at the airport around 11:00 AM and continue until around 1:00 PM at which point temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, turning precipitation to light rain. Light rain is expected to end between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Additional accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are slowly warming with lingering freezing temperatures in the Yakima and Walla Walla valleys. Light freezing rain is expected to continue early this afternoon in the vicinity of Sunnyside, Prosser, and Walla Walla. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&