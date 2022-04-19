KING COUNTY, Wash. —
The Washington State Patrol is asking for witnesses to come forward regarding an erratic driver on I-90 who fired a gun into the median on April 15. Around 12:10 p.m., a gray Dodge Challenger was reported to be driving erratically headed east near Milepost 22. Several reports came in, claiming the vehicle was speeding and using the shoulder to pass.
WSP reports that the Challenger stopped in the left lane around SR 18 when the driver got out with a shotgun and a holstered handgun. It is reported that this is when shots were fired into the median, using the shotgun.
The driver was taken into custody without incident. WSP reports that there were no injuries or struck cars. I-90 was closed in both directions while the driver was taken into custody.
WSP is asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.
