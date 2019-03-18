KENNEWICK, WA - Starting next week bump stocks will be illegal, under federal law. Bump stocks are a device that allows a gun to be modified to fire rapidly.
The state of Washington has started a program to allow people to sell back their bump stocks before it becomes illegal to own one on March 26. This program allows you to receive $150 per bump stock with a maximum of five bump stocks per person. But once the $150,000 that was allocated by the Washington State Legislature is spent, they will not be buying back bump stocks.
Between Sunday and Monday the Kennewick State Patrol office collected 45 bump stocks. Although the Tri-Cities' window has closed, both Ellensburg's and Yakima's state patrol offices will be buying back bump stocks on March 24 and March 25 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Here is a list of the remaining locations that are also buying back bump stocks on March 24 and March 25:
Tacoma- 2502 112th Street East
South Seattle- 15666 International Blvd
Yakima- 2715 Rudkin Road
Spokane- 6403 W Rowand Rd
Vancouver- 11018 NE 51st Circle
Ellensburg- 291 S Thorp Hwy
Marysville- 2700 116th Street NE
Bremerton- 4811 Werner Road