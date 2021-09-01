OLYMPIA - Today marks the 100 year anniversary for the Washington State Patrol -- even though they might not look that old!
On this date in 1921, a handful of young troopers hopped on their Indian Motorcycles, triple checked their supplies and set out for what could be multiple months on the road across a vast and mostly unpaved state.
Flash forward to today where WSP will be recreating the event and taking off from the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia. They will have a fleet of old cars and current cars and even pull over an old Model-T.
Some of the cars used in their recreation today will be transported to the Washington State Fair for the 23 day event starting this Friday, September 3rd in Puyallup.