Washington State Patrol increases patrols ahead of holiday travel

WASHINGTON - Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers of congested roads and busy travel times during this 4th of July weekend.

Trooper Chris Thorson said WSP will be putting more troopers on the road all weekend long. He adds that with the busy roads, extra planning will be necessary.

"You may need to leave a little bit earlier, it may take you a little bit longer, you may not be able to get to your destination quite as fast," Thorson said.

With many celebrating the holiday all weekend long, drivers need to plan ahead if they want to consume alcohol.

"The 4th of July weekend is a big drinking holiday for America so we want to remind everyone that's fine if you're over 21, but the last thing we want you to do is get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol and or any drugs," Thorson said.

It's not only important to stay safe on the roads, but on the water as well.

"If you are going out on the water and go boating this weekend... do not drink too much. It's going to be hot, you may get dehydrated and not drink enough water," Thorson said.

If you are staying in town, Thorson said drivers can expect many delays.

"There's going to be extra vehicles in eastern Washington, boating and camping so just be aware that there may be extra vehicles out on the highway and your travel times may take a little longer," Thorson said.