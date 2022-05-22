Washington State Patrol investigating a DUI after a close call near Snake River Bridge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. -
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a close call. Last night, deputies with the Franklin County Sherriff's Office say a man was lucky when his "out-of-control driving" ended with his truck over the concrete barriers.
The truck was about to cross the Snake River Bridge when the driver lost control. The driver is said to be okay.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office helped Washington State Patrol.
It's unclear if the driver was arrested or not. WSP is investigating.
