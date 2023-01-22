BENTON COUNTY, Wash. —
Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off.
He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs.
WSP believes he is headed to Phoenix, Arizona in a white 2010 Toyotas Prius with Washington license plates: CEL3617.
He suffers from dementia and a traumatic brain injury.
The alert was activated on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Anyone who see's Bradley is asked to call 9-1-1.
