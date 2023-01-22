Washington State Patrol issues missing person in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. —

Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. 

He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. 

WSP believes he is headed to Phoenix, Arizona in a white 2010 Toyotas Prius with Washington license plates: CEL3617.

He suffers from dementia and a traumatic brain injury. 

The alert was activated on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Anyone who see's Bradley is asked to call 9-1-1. 