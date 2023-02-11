Washington State Patrol, local agencies emphasize safe driving this Super Bowl weekend

KENNEWICK, Wash. – It’s Super Bowl weekend, and local law enforcement agencies want to remind you that a Super Bowl party should mean super safety when on the roads.
Agencies, including the Richland Police Department, Kennewick Police Department and the Sunnyside Police Department, are urging drivers to have a plan ready for a completely sober drive home.
In a Facebook post, Richland PD shared the following recommendations:
Have a sober driver and make sure they are actually sober. If your driver drinks, call a sober ride.
Make sure you and your ride wear seatbelts.
Arrange for a taxi or Uber if you have no other option.
To the Super Bowl party hosts, Richland PD recommends:
Make sure your guests have a designated sober driver in advance
Encourage your guests to eat and drink plenty of water and to pace themselves with alcoholic drinks.
Serve a selection of nonalcoholic beverages and do not serve alcohol to minors.
In addition to local agencies, Washington State Patrol announced that they would have extra patrols on the roads this weekend.
In a statement released on Saturday, WSP emphasized the importance of having a safe plan for transportation and not allowing drunk drivers on the road.
The statement said that the Mobile Impaired Driving unit would also be deployed throughout the state to help detect suspected drunk drivers.
This extra staffing will allow state, local, and county agencies to focus more on finding and stopping drunk drivers, according to WSP.
