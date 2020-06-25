OLYMPIA, WA - Washington State Patrol released their official statement regarding Gov. Jay Inslee's face covering directive.
Their statement follows Inslee's statewide public health order announced Tuesday that requires people to wear facial coverings in public settings. A spokesman for Inslee said that violation of the statewide mask order is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
Thursday WSP concluded that the statewide face covering order is a public health and safety measure. It is not a mandate for law enforcement to detain, cite or arrest violators but rather an evidence-based and safety-focused directive meant to slow the spread of a potentially deadly disease.
WSP hopes that together, we will continue to address the very real public health threat of COVID 19, as we also work to safely reopen our economic, social, and civic systems.