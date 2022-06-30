OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Washington State Patrol (WSP) will launch M.I.P.A. – the Missing Indigenous Person Alert System starting July 1st, 2022. The new alert system will be added to the Endangered Missing Alerts Systems already in place, like Amber Alerts.
"[The M.I.P.A System] is the first like it in the United States and we are hopeful it will be a powerful tool in location and recovery efforts,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste.
WSP knows Indigenous people tend to go missing at a significantly higher rate than the general population, said WSP's Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit (MUPU) director, Carrie Gordon.
“Hopefully, like our other alerts, the system will not be needed very often, but when it is needed and used, we feel it can be a very helpful tool in recovery," said Gordon.
WSP said not every missing Indigenous person qualifies for the new missing persons alert system. They have to be missing due to an unexplained, involuntary, or suspicious circumstances and/or is believed to be in danger. They also have to believed unable to return to safety without assistance.
To send an alert, WSP said they need photos, height, weight, age, hair color, distinguishing physical characteristics, clothing, etc. of the missing Indigenous person.
The investigating agency will notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children if the missing person is 21 years old or under.
Once an M.I.P.A. is activated, all Washington law enforcement will be notified electronically and MUPU will distribute the information via email and fax to a list of subscribers. Subscribe here.
