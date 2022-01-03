Washington - It's no secret that snow is beautiful to see but not the easiest to drive around in.
Just last week, Washington State Patrol Reported over 100 car accidents in the Tri-Cities. Just before noon they had already received calls for seven accidents.
Yakima reported 45 accidents last week and earlier today they had already gotten 16 accidents.
WSP Trooper, Daniel Mosqueda says they have several things to check every morning before they go to the first accidents.
They carry a box of flares, jackets, beanies, and heavy duty gloves.
Typically they prioritize accidents by if there are any injuries and then work their way to less dangerous accidents.
Trooper Mosqueda encourages people to stay home and not leave their homes unless they have to. Make sure to get all errands done prior to poor weather conditions.
If you have to leave you home, make sure to keep spare blankets, water and food for "what-if" scenarios and drive slower than the speed limit.
When you hit the road, keep your distance from cars in front and turn on your car lights. It's important to turn lights on so that other drivers can see you. Just because you can see the road doesn't mean.
Oregon Department of Transportation is urging people to NOT go around road closures because driver are getting stuck in the snow.