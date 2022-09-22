WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.
The trooper is being flown to Harborview Medical Center, according to Trooper Thorson. He was reportedly shot in the face.
UPDATE: 6:41 p.m.
A suspect has been arrested, according to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson. He says the trooper was rammed by a car in Walla Walla around 5:20 p.m. before he was shot.
The Oregon-Washington Highway is closed at the Washington border as law enforcement responds. Avoid OR 11 if you can. It is expected to be closed for several hours.
The trooper drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center after being shot, according to Thorson.
SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 5:25 p.m.
A Washington State Patrol trooper was shot while in the line of duty in the area of Myra Rd. and Poplar Rd Walla Walla in.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management is actively asking people to avoid the area of Poplar and Avery Road, along with the area of Highway 125 S of Old Milton Highway.
Trooper Sarah Clasen with Washington State Patrol told us that it is believed that the officer drove himself to the hospital. There are currently no updates on the suspect or the situation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
