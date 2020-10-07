Washington state- As many schools continue with remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment in Washington state's public schools has dropped this fall compared to 2019, according to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Compared to September 2019, September 2020 data shows a 2.82% decrease in enrollment (or nearly 31,000 students out of nearly 1.1 million total) in Washington’s public K–12 schools according to OSPI's report.

In the Tri-Cities alone, school districts are seeing over 1,000 fewer students enrolled in public schools this year compared to last year.

Ty Beaver, Director of Communications at the Richland School District said this year compared to last year is very different for every school in the area.

"This is very much in response to how our school year had to start," Beaver said.

The Richland School District in September saw an enrollment decrease of 400 students. Kennewick School District saw a decline of 500 students, and Pasco noticed a 222 drop in student enrollment.

Kennewick Schools attributed their decrease in enrollment to families delaying kindergarten enrollment, enrolling in private schools, or enrolling in other online options.

Yet, each district mentioned the biggest drop was in the elementary school grade level.

"Our kindergarten enrollment is way lower than usual, and we had suspected that families who's children were maybe at the minimum age to go into kindergarten, but don't have to go into kindergarten this school year...they are keeping their kids back and not enrolling them because it's a discombobulated year," Beaver said.

It is the same problem statewide, OSPI said out of the 1.1 million Washington students 31,000 have not enrolled this year.

OSPI reported about one-third, more than 11,000 students of the total decrease are attributed to kindergarten-age children not enrolling or delaying their kindergarten start. Kindergarten saw the largest decrease in enrollment at 14% from September 2019 to September 2020.

“Counts are taken every month, and if these trends continue, many of our districts will need to make adjustments in the short-term even as they plan for booming kindergarten and first-grade classes next year,” said Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We will continue working with the Legislature and our congressional delegation on solutions to these unique challenges.”

OSPI did report a spike in kids enrolling in alternative learning experience courses. Enrollment in those classes, which are courses where some or all instruction is delivered outside of a regular classroom schedule, increased nearly 50% from about 30,000 students to 44,000.

Locally, Pasco School District reported 340 students are enrolled in their fully online program, meaning those students will not return to in-person classes when they start to transition.

Robyn Chastain, Kennewick School District communications director says they have 819 students enrolled in their fully online option which is about 4% of their total student population.

"We anticipate that we may have some more families signing up for remote options when we transition to hybrid learning," Chastain said.

OSPI says Washington state schools are funded based on enrollment and a drop in the student body could lead to fewer dollars for staff, materials, and supplies. Some Tri-Cities schools are already talking about cutting back as they work on the upcoming budget.

"We actually started taking cost-saving measures in the spring, so we started looking at ways we could save some costs. We are not talking right now of cutting any staff, there's just other things we have deferred," Beaver said.