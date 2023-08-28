TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Earlier this year, Scholaroo did a study on school staffing across the country. The results show Washington state at number 12 with the highest teacher shortage in 2023.
To better understand the study, Scholaroo takes the total number of teachers in public schools in each state and compares them to the student enrollment numbers.
Aside from highlighting the need for teachers in schools nationwide, the study shows a breakdown of the needs in each school district.
Washington state has a ratio of 60.4 students for every teacher in public schools, according to Scholaroo. When it comes to what are the areas of need; the public schools are in need of Math, Career Technical Educators, Elementary Educators, Language Arts and Special Education.
I reached out to school districts in the Tri-Cities and Yakima to see how the schools are dealing with the shortage. According to Shawna Dinh with the Richland School District, it’s not seeing much of a teacher shortage. In fact, the district has seen between 70 and 80 applicants per elementary teacher job posting.
“Our secondary specialty positions have a smaller pool of applicants per job posting, but by no means a shortage.” says the public information officer.
While RSD is seeing an influx in applicants, the Pasco School District tells me it’s seeing a shortage in bus drivers and even para-educators.
I spoke with Shellie Hatch, Executive Director of Employee Services, and she tells me the need for teachers isn’t there. When it comes to the paraeducators, many don’t tend to stay full-time. She says it’s not necessarily a liveable wage.
She tells me for people who strictly work the school calendar year, they get paid on a 12-month basis. This means their paychecks tend to look smaller than those who work hourly wages.
Hatch says it’s often why most people don’t come back after the school year ends.
While local schools aren’t seeing much of an effect on the teacher side, schools like Heritage University are helping combat the shortage with its teaching programs.
Heritage University offers a diverse amount of teaching programs for people in the area. One of which has a hands-on semester where each student is paired with the ideal school to help with teaching plans.
Vice President for Strategic initiative at the university, Martin Valadez tells me students get to see on a day-to-day basis what it takes to be a teacher that way they are the most prepared for the real world.
He tells me in recent years the enrollment in the programs is about 20-25 new students. With COVID, the enrollment went down.
However, Livia Castilleja, Heritage University Education Program Specialist & Certification Officer, says, “Our enrollments have fluctuated over the years, but our most recent Fall 2023 count does show an upward positive trend.”
An assistant professor with the university says the shortage can be from the lack of appreciation the teaching profession has across the country.
“(1) Teachers are constantly having to justify higher wages for their work. (2) Standardized testing has also been a challenge for schools to truly foster student growth and learning. These are the first two that come to mind immediately, but we will continue to think about this as we move forward at HU.” said Amy Núñez, Ph.D.
In the future, Valadez hopes that the university will continue to help meet the needs of teaching staff in the Tri-Cities and lower valley.
