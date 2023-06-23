Infowars host Owen Shroyer has pleaded guilty to joining the mob of Donald Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol. Shroyer pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering a restricted area and faces up to a year behind bars. The Texas resident didn’t enter the Capitol but led rioters in chants near the top of the building’s steps. Also Friday, a Colorado man who was among the first rioters to storm the building was sentenced to four years in prison. Robert Gieswein attacked police officers with a chemical spray. A court filing accompanying Gieswein’s guilty plea to assault charges says he sprayed an “aerosol irritant” at police.