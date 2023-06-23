OLYMPIA Wash.- On June 23rd 2023, U.S Senator Maria Cantwell announced the approval of $195.7 million for high-speed internet projects across Washington State.
The investment for this project comes from the American Rescue Plan's Capital Projects Fund (CPF). This investment will provide an estimated 33,000 Washington businesses and homes with high-speed internet at an affordable price.
“COVID and the pandemic showed us how critical broadband was to our economy and giving people options for not only working from home, but having their children educated that way as well. " Said Senator Cantwell during a virtual press conference today.
As a result of today's announcement the following cities across Washing State will receive funding for better high-speed internet access.
· Franklin County PUD No. 1 – $4,854,610 for the Connell and Basin FTTH project.
· Grays Harbor PUD No. 1 – $6,916,366 for the Grays Harbor South Elma, Porter and Cedarville Broadband project.
· Jefferson County PUD No. 1 – $6,087,687 for the Inbetweens Fiber project.
· King County – $1,767,681 for the King County, Ziply to Duvall project.
· Kittitas County – $11,366,102 for the Kittitas County WSBO 2022 project.
· Lewis County PUD No. 1 – $11,958,421 for the Bunker Creek project.
· Lincoln County – $8,921,342 for the Deer Meadows and Seven Bays FTTx project.
· Mason County PUD No. 3 – $3,645,768 for the Cloquallum Communities Rural Broadband Fiber Expansion project.
· Okanogan County Electric Co-Op – $11,985,014 for the Okanogan County Connect project.
· Orcas Power and Light Co-Op:
o $6,446,206 for the Outer Islands project.
o $3,911,649 for the Orcas Island East project.
o $3,352,904 for the San Juan Island project.
o $1,242,168 for the Orcas Island West.
· Port of Skagit County – $8,054,251 for the Bow Outlying Areas FTTx project.
· Port of Whitman County – $1,135,475 for the Port of Whitman FTTx project.
· Spokane Tribe – $3,418,063 for the Spokane Tribe HWY 231 FTTH project.
· Tri County Economic Development District – $12,000,000 for the Central Stevens County Hybrid Broadband project.
· Whatcom PUD No. 1 – $3,150,000 for the Point Roberts FTTx project.
· Yakima County – $11,310,004 for the Yakima County WSBO 2022 project.
To receive email updates about the project visit the Washington State Broadband Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.