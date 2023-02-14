WASHINGTON STATE — The Department of Justice awarded a $5,245,397 grant to the Washington State Department of Commerce so it can implement practices across the state to keep guns away from people who pose a threat to themselves or others, according to a press release from the Eastern District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The funding will allow Washington to implement the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program, supporting efforts across the state at multiple levels. It can be dispersed at Commerce’s discretion, with some guidelines. The DOJ requires certain amounts go toward local governments and small jurisdictions.
Commerce may use the grant to fund mental health courts, drug courts, veterans' treatment courts and extreme risk protection order programs, or related programs considered to work toward the same goal. The DOJ specifies examples the funding can and cannot be used for.
“The United States Justice Department is committed to supporting state laws designed to curb gun violence and enforce protection orders,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “The $5.2 million award to Washington state will save lives, keep children and law enforcement safe, and protect our families and communities from needless acts of gun violence.”
