WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
In a press release from the Washington State Department of Health announced they will relax COVID guidelines for all schools across the state.
With this announcement, Walla Walla School District announced new guidelines that will go into effect Tuesday November, 1, including:
- Free COVID tests will still be available to students and staff
- The 5 day isolation period has been removed and no longer required
- No vaccine mandates required for all staff and volunteers
According to Washington State Department of Health, "We will continue to work closely with local health officials and monitor guidance from the Washington State Department of Health to ensure we provide a safe learning environment for students and staff."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.