Over $10 million in loans and grants were approved for Washington state's economic business growth and job creation in communities across the state. The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) approves $8.75 in low interest loans and $3.2 million in grants.
Some of the projects supported are a new Canature USA Freeze Dry pet food production facility in Lynden and a clean energy project in Sunnyside. The intent, to produce renewable natural gas rom agricultural waste.
Adams County is expected to get a $50,000 grant to the City of Othello of an Economic Feasibility Study and Marketing Plan. It's expected to help the Othello community grow the economy. CERB funding is matched but $12,500 in local funding.
Franklin County will also be getting $50,000 in grants to the City of Pasco for the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategic Plan meant to help the city and region in better planning, growth and development. CERB funds are matching by $50,00 in local resources.
Kitsap County is the last to get $50,000 to the Port of Bremerton for a Sewer Replacement Project. This consists of design and engineering the nearly 1,400 linear feet of failing sewer lines- CERB is also matching funds by $12,500 in local resources.
Skagit County will receive about $1.8 billion grants to the Port of Skagit for the Sauk-Suiattle Broadband Connectivity Project. The project is to build a dark fiber backbone from Darrington to the Sauk-Suiattle tribe. The connecting premises within 1,000 ft of Highway 530 and project will make 90 high-speed internet connections. CERB is also matching funds by $450,000 in state resources.
$5 million to the City of Lynden in Whatcom County will go towards the West Main and Berthusen Road Roundabout project including the construction of a roundabout, street improvements and more. Some of which include new street lighting and stormwater facilities. It's expected nearly 74 full-time equivalent staff jobs created for the project. The Community Economic Revitalization Board leveraged $40 million in private investment by Canature USA Freeze Dry. The company expects to build the largest freeze-dried pet food productions facility in North America.
Finally, $25 million in loans and a $1.25 million grant to the Port of Sunnyside for the Pacific Af Project will consist of construction of public utilities. Public utilities include, sanitary sewer, sanitary force main, sanitary sewer lift station, a water main for domestic and fire flow, stormwater, and roadway improvements extended to the site. An expected 55 full-time jobs will be created for the project. CERB funds leveraged $80 million in private investment by Pacific Ag, for a facility to produce renewable natural gas from agricultural waste that will then be injected into the interstate natural gas pipeline. CERB funds are matched by $4.7 million in local resources.
