Washington State Senate approves bill increasing support to hospitals like Astria Toppenish

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Senate unanimously approved a bill that would provide support to the Astria Toppenish Hospital and hospitals like it on March 6, sending it to the state’s House of Representatives for consideration.

Senate Bill 5532 was introduced by State Senator Curtis King (R). It would require Medicaid payments for acute-care services be made at 120% of the inpatient Medicaid fee schedule and 200% of the outpatient Medicaid fee schedule for certain hospitals. Small, low-volume hospitals in rural areas would receive these increases, allowing enhanced funding for operations.

“This bill is critical to this small rural hospital in the lower Yakima Valley,” said King. “It is a hospital so valued and needed by the Yakama tribe, by our Hispanic community and by all of the citizens who live in the lower Yakima Valley. Without this extra funding, the hospital is at risk of closing. I’m so very glad the Senate passed this important bill.”

The bill was first read in the Washington State House on March 8 and referred to the Health Care and Wellness Committee.