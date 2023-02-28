Washington State Senate passes bill requiring inclusive learning standards

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Senate passed Senate Bill 5462, regarding inclusive learning and new standards for LGBTQ+ histories and perspectives, along with updated diversity, equity and inclusion standards. SB 5462 is sponsored by State Senator Marko Liias (D-Wash.) and will continue to the state House for consideration following the 29-19 vote.
SB 5462's cosponsors include State Senators Claire Wilson (D), Patty Kuderer (D), Liz Lovelett (D), Joe Nguyen (D), Jamie Pedersen (D), Emily Randall (D), and Rebecca Saldaña (D) and Javier Valdez (D).
“Every student deserves to feel represented by the material they’re learning, and when they hear their stories in the school curriculum, students are more likely to be successful and engaged in the classroom,” said Liias.
Inclusive learning curriculum reportedly leads to improved mental health, grades, attendance and graduation rates in marginalized communities, according to the press release from the Washington State Senate Democrats. Based on data from the GLSEN 2021 National School Climate Survey, LGBTQ+ students in schools with inclusive curriculum show higher grade point averages than students in schools without it.
The bill includes language specific to LGBTQ+ communities, but it also references multiple other marginalized and underrepresented groups that should be included in curriculum, including Native American people, women, people from varied racial and ethnic backgrounds, from varied socioeconomic statuses, from varied religious backgrounds, immigrants and refugees, disabled people, neurodivergent people, English learners and sign language users, among others.
SB 5462 would require state agencies to create a model policy for school districts regarding inclusive and age-appropriate materials. If passed, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction would be required to collaborate with students in the Legislative Youth Advisory Council in order to create a database of curricula, available for free to all districts. Additionally, each district would gain an inclusive curricula coordinator position, meant to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are included in the district’s curriculum, according to the press release. Districts would have until October 2025 to implement all changes.
“Representative and inclusive education helps scholars of all backgrounds, all cultures and identities connect with instructional materials,” said Senator Claire Wilson (D-Wash.). “More importantly, it helps all students feel a sense of belonging when they are at school.”
