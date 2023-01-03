WASHINGTON STATE -
The second half of the school year is underway across Washington. The 2022 standardized test results show how the state stacks up to the rest of the nation.
Superintendent of Public Schools in Washington, Chris Reykdal, says there has been some decline to the state's test results, but also across the nation.
"When you're a state with a great public education system," says Reykdal. "And it goes fully remote, they are more likely to see losses."
Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Pasco School District, Mira Gobels, says comparing test results from before the pandemic to after is difficult since many students never took standardized testing without remote learning.
"It's like comparing apples to oranges," says Gobels. "And then determining a reason for X, Y and Z."
To break down the change in results from 2019 to 2022, we can look at the data from the Nations Report Card, a centralized collection of standardized test results around the nation for each state.
Washington remains equal to or slightly above the national average in fourth and eighth-grade math and English scores. National scores are sliding with states following that trend, making the job more challenging for educators.
"I think that's the job to me as an educator," says Gobels. "How do we individualize something as we're building up something that's good for all kids."
To help with reopening schools and supporting students during the difficult learning stretch of the pandemic, states received Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Resource funds called ESSER funds.
Those funds are given to the state and then divided into each district by a set of requirements stated by the federal government.
In total, the state has received about $2.6 billion and has until September 2024 to utilize the last $1.07 billion of ESSER funds.
Reykdal says the majority of the ESSER funds helped reopen schools and supply personal protection equipment so students and staff could safely return to the classroom.
Now, with most of that in the past, Reykdal says the rest of the money can be used to provide more training for teachers to better engage with their students in the classroom both in person and online as well as provide more resources to give individual students a better learning environment in person or online.
"I call this one-time money, so you don't want to use one-time money to build something that is not sustainable, right?" says Gobels. "I think this is a perfect opportunity to use one-time money to address an immediate need and also build the infrastructure so we can maintain it."
Reykdal says the money won't be spent all at once and after the predetermined amounts leave the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction for the districts, the schools can decide how that money is spent.
