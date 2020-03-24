Trooper Schaffer passed away today, March 24, 2020, at the age of 28 after serving 7 years with the Washington Sate Patrol after he was struck by a vehicle after placing spike strips on I-5 near Chehalis.

WSP officials say Schaffer is survived by his wife, Sandra, his mother and father Sheila and Glenn and his brother Brandon, and his K9 partner Frankie.

Our hearts go out to this grieving family and we recognize the unique sacrifice they have offered to our state as Justin’s father, Glenn is currently the Chief of Police in the City of Chehalis. Trooper Schaffer was born on January 30, 1992, in Glenwood Springs, CO.

He graduated from Adna High School in Adna, Washington. Justin received a degree in Criminal Justice from Centralia College. He began working for the Washington State Patrol on November 12, 2013, as a Trooper Cadet assigned to the Property Management Division.

On January 13, 2014, Trooper Schaffer started his training with the 27th Arming Class.

On February 14, 2014, he continued his training with the 103rd Trooper Basic Training Class and was commissioned on September 16, 2014, assigned to Morton.

On September 1, 2016, he was assigned as a certified Drug Recognition Expert.On November 10, 2018, he completed K9 training and was a certified K9 handler to his partner “Frankie.”On December 13, 2018, Trooper Schaffer transferred to Chehalis.

Justin is the 30th member of the Washington State Patrol family to die in the line of duty in the agency’s 99 years of service to this state.

WSP Chief John R. Batistere marked, “In his last moments on the earth, he was wearing the uniform of the Washington State Patrol. We must pause and reflect on the character ofeach of themen and women we have lost over the years. Like Justin, they each served as one of thestate’s guardians and each day of their work, they walked into unknown dangers with well-known courage.”

A memorial service is pending. The WSP is working with family on how to proceed at this time.