KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - A 28 year Washington State Patrol trooper was killed Monday during an avalanche.
What started as a day of snow-riding turned into a search and rescue mission after an avalanche overtook two snowmobilers North of Cle Elum Lake.
One man was only able to dig himself out. However, Trooper Steve Houle was killed.
Kittitas County Sheriff's Office started the search by calling in a skilled search and rescue team.
An inspector with Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, Chris Whitsett said "We know there was more avalanche activity in the area while they were searching. It was a hazardous detail but these are well-trained people."
Whitsett said they "We immediately notified state patrol and we coordinated with them to provide a way for them to be present," he also added There were a lot of people who wanted, who were desperate to get up on the hill and assist."
By 7:00 p.m. the search and rescue found Houle's body.
The public information officer for the Washington State Patrol, Darren Wright says he was shocked to hear the news.
"Shock... Some denial you don't wanna believe that it's a friend of yours that's gone," said Wright.
Whitsett said, "Steve was a well-known and beloved fixture in the Cle Elum community."
According to the NW Avalanche Center, this is the first avalanche death this season in our area and the 22nd avalanche death nationwide.
Law enforcement officials in Kittitas County say his presence will be missed.
Wright said, "He worked hard, he played hard, and when it was time to work he gave it all."
"And he was one of those guys if you knew him he was a friend," said Whitsettt.
Washington State Patrol sent a press release with the highlights of service from his years with WSP.