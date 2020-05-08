PULLMAN, WA - Washington State University and Pullman-based College Hill Custom Threads are proud to announce the launch of the Washington State University Pop-Up Shop, a partnership created to raise money for the WSU Foundation’s Student Emergency Fund.
The pop-up shop will consist of gray unisex t-shirts for sale with the WSU logo and a WSU campus name directly below it, both in crimson. Every WSU campus will have its own shirt available for purchase: Pullman, Vancouver, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Everett, and Global.
All proceeds from each t-shirt sold will be donated to WSU Foundation, to be distributed to the funds listed below. Each campus’ fund has been earmarked to address emergency needs for WSU students. Funds will be used to provide assistance to students at the campus level to help them with this crisis.
WSU Everett—WSU Everett Chancellor’s Excellence Fund
WSU Global—WSU Global Campus Development Fund
WSU Health Sciences Spokane—WSU Spokane Chancellor’s Excellence Fund WSU Pullman—Student Emergency Fund
WSU Tri-Cities—WSU Tri-Cities Chancellor’s Excellence Fund
WSU Vancouver—WSU Vancouver Annual Fund
College Hill president, Tony Poston, says this is a great opportunity to help WSU students throughout the state, while also providing some publicity to WSU’s satellite campuses.
The WSU Pop-Up Shop is currently open for pre-orders. All orders will be shipped in early June.
You can access the Pop-Up Shop at: https://www.collegehillcustomthreads.com/collections/washington-state-university-campus-apparel
“We know that students are losing their jobs because the businesses can't be open, and if this is happening in Pullman it must be happening at other campuses too. We thought this was a cool way to raise money for students and also get some shirts out there that can represent Cougs at other campuses or global. We know Cougs are everywhere, not just Pullman, and Coug students may be struggling system-wide.”