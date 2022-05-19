Washington State Veterinarian advises live poultry markets to close for 30 days

OLYMPIA, Wash. -
Washington State Department of Agriculture Veterinarian says live market poultry sales should stop for the next 30 days.
Confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 - also known as bird flu - in nine domestic flocks in seven counties across Washington has led to Dr. Amber Itle making the request.
WSDA says the closure is not mandatory, but if markets continue to sell live birds they risk spreading the bird flu.
WSDA says markets that have a breakout of the HPAI would face thorough animal tracing and extensive cleaning and disinfection requirements.
WSDA says they contacted all markets that sell live birds and advised them to stop sales. Some markets have stopped selling birds before being advised by the veterinarian.
“Temporarily suspending poultry and waterfowl sales is recommended until detections across Washington slow down. This may extend until the end of June,” Itle said.
For markets that choose to remain open, Itle made several recommendations to reduce the risk of transmitting disease, including increasing biosecurity measures, only selling birds destined for slaughter, prohibiting birds with signs of illness, keeping birds in transport containers and not comingling strict cleaning and disinfection between sales, and posting signage about where to report sick birds are also strongly recommended.
“Stopping these sales protects not only these backyard flocks but small and large commercial flocks as well,” Itle said. “It is all about reducing risk. Bringing birds from different flocks together definitely increases opportunities for this virus to spread and impact more birds.”
WSDA says all the exposed flocks are primarily backyard flocks and no commercial flocks have been infected.
Commercial poultry products remain safe to consume as even when there is not an outbreak of HPAI, the products are screened for the disease before entering the market.
WSDA has numerous resources for flock owners to learn about bird flu and protect their flocks, including a bird flu webpage with information about each confirmed flock with HPAI and an interactive map, a Facebook group dedicated to updates about bird flu in Washington, and even a recording of a live question and answer session for bird owners that WSDA hosted.
