A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, has doubled in size. That prompted authorities to order evacuations Sunday. The blaze in eastern Clark County sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. The wildfire was burning in rugged terrain of brush and timber and had charred an estimated 2,000 acres by Sunday afternoon. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says evacuation orders are posted affecting an estimated 1,000 homes. The National Weather Service had posted a red flag warning for wind and low humidity in the region.