A wildfire burned out of control near the Washington-Oregon border Monday as thousands fled from the blaze fueled by warm conditions unusual for the Pacific Northwest.
The Nakia Creek Fire, ignited near Vancouver, Washington, on Oct. 9, broke containment lines on Sunday and has charred about 2,000 acres, the officials said.
Another 5,017 homes were under “Level 2 Be Set” notices, urging residents there to be ready for evacuation, officials said.
The high temperature in Vancouver was 86 degrees on Sunday, in stark contrast to a typical mid-October day when the mercury rarely climbs above the low 60s. It's expected to cool down to 68 degrees on Monday.
Approaching flames forced Shaun and Lorrie Conway to quickly round up their their 50 goats and sheep, but abandon most of their other possessions.
"It's just stuff," Lorrie Conway told NBC News on Monday, about 20 miles away from their home. "I mean we got the animals out, and grabbed pictures and important documents and the house plants, in case we got to build it again."
With their life's work on the line, Lorrie Conway said she and her husband had no choice on Sunday but to make the hard choices.
"Things don't always go to plan and you go through the motions and do what you have to do," said Conway, 57.
Even though this is the first time Stephanie Faith Warren and her family have had to evacuate, wildfires are not new to the region, so they've been prepared for an event like on Sunday.
They had to move eight goats, two miniature pigs, three dogs, two miniature donkeys, an African tortoise, a desert burro and a mule.
"We've had fire pretty close (in the past) so this feeling isn't strange to me," Warren, 35, said Monday in La Center, about 30 miles away from her home.
"I'm a mom, I'm a farmer and you just got to keep a level head when you're doing this stuff. If you're stressed, the animals feel it, the kids know it."
