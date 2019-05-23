Washington State will need 100% clean energy by 2045

WASHINGTON - Washington State passed a law earlier this month requiring clean energy by 2045.

Under this new law, coal power will be eliminated by 2025. By 2030, the state's electricity supply must be greenhouse gas neutral and by 2045 100% carbon free.

Brad Sawatzke, CEO of Energy Northwest says people in the community are going to see a large emphasis on how renewable energy is integrated along with base load nuclear power which will ultimately have a positive impact on the environment and help curb climate change.

The Columbia Generating Station in Richland already has the Tri-Cities area in a good position for clean and renewable energy. Sawatzke says this law makes the company much more valuable and with that comes an opportunity for growth and job opportunities in the community.

Energy Northwest has three hydro plants, a wind farm and a solar project coming up with the City of Richland. While all of this contributes to clean and renewable electricity, nothing compares to the power from it's Columbia Generating Station which is carbon free, operates 24 hours a day seven days a week and doesn't rely on mother nature for availability.

This is because nuclear power has the highest capacity of any energy resource, providing clean and reliable power about 92% of the time. In comparison, solar can provide power about 20% to 25% of the time and wind about 35% of the time.

This makes it clear why nuclear power will be so crucial for Washington State under this new law.