SEATTLE, Wash.- The Washington State Wine Commission's Board of Commissioners selected Kristina Kelley as its new executive director after a nationwide search.
According to a WSWC press release, Kelley has previously worked at the E. & J. Gallo Winery in California for over 25 years in sales, marketing, public relations and corporate communications until 2021 when she moved back home to Washington to be a strategic marketing communications consultant.
The WSWC says that in her new role, Kelley will lead the marketing, communications, special events and branding of Washington wine along with promoting viticulture and enology research.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kristina to the team,” said WSWC Board Chair Sadie Drury. “She has decades of experience in nearly every facet of the wine industry, along with a proven track record of strong leadership, strategic thinking, and great enthusiasm."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.