WASHINGTON STATE- To kick off Washington Wine Month, the Washington State Wine Commission launched a new app on August 2nd that allows you to see all the wine spots across Washington State.
The app is called Map My WA Wine, and has lists of wineries, tasting rooms, vineyards, and events all over.
You can see spots nearest to you or plan a trip to a winery in an area you've been wanting to visit.
Map My WA Wine is designed to bring the winery and the consumer together a little easier.
Use it to keep wine tasting notes, plan a trip, or check off places you've been to until you hit them all.
Right now in the Tri-Cities area it shows about 17 wine spots, and that's not even including Yakima, Prosser, or the 63 spots in Walla Walla.
Bretty Rawson, the Digital Programs Manager, tells me there's more to come.
"When we launched this, wineries had to update their profiles so when they do they will be available on the map, and you'll continue to see more and more come available on the map and eventually hopefully all 120 spots in Walla Walla," said Rawson.
They are also hosting a contest to celebrate Washington Wine Month.
Download the app for a chance to win a wine country getaway.