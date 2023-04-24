PASCO, Wash. —

Spring is in full swing in the Pacific Northwest and with snow out of the forecast, the current snowpack is at completion.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Water Supply Specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Services Scott Pattee says Washington received 120% of its annual snowpack this winter providing plenty of water for farmers on the east side of the state.

Owner of Angel Brook Farms Kyle Beuse says he doesn’t get his irrigation from any snowpack runoff, but the main concern for farmers right now is the cool spring temperatures.

Pattee says the snowpack in Washington is nowhere near the same as California’s, but it brings relief for farmers beginning their crops.

“I think we’re gonna be pretty good,” Pattee says. “As far as drought is concerned.”

While there is plenty of water poised to replenish drought levels across Washington, much of it is still frozen thanks to below-average temperatures.

Pattee says, “We’re about 15 to 20 days behind the start of melt.”

These cooler temperatures have delayed the start of Beuse’s farming.

“This has been another cooler spring,” Beuse says. “Our sweet corn I planted it a week later than we normally do. It will pop up about a week later than it normally does and the same goes for our cantaloupes and watermelons.”

Pattee tells me a lot of the water basins in the Cascades and parts of Eastern Washington are very full leaving plenty of water in the reservoirs.

Temperatures will be climbing quickly for the weekend ahead with almost a 20° temperature jump within five days.

Pattee tells me the risk for flooding pending a fast snow melt isn’t high, but it is likely.

“I don’t believe our ground is that super saturated,” Pattee says. “Most likely there will be some localized flooding this weekend.”

Beuse tells me the irrigation for his farms in West Pasco comes from the Columbia Basin Irrigation Project north of the Tri-Cities.

Beuse owns and operates two stands for his produce. He says he isn’t as concerned about getting water to his crops as he is about getting his crops to the market.

“We only have between 100 and 120 days those markets are open,” Beuse says. “So if something gets pushed back that has a huge impact on us.”

The National Weather Service has also released its monthly outlook for drought, wildfire, precipitation totals and snowpack information with regard to this summer.