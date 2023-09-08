OLYMPIA, Wash.-Data from the spring 2023 state school assessments shows rapid math learning recovery in Washington students since the pandemic.
The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction released the data, which shows math learning recovery in almost all of the grades assessed, as well as English language arts recovery at the elementary level, on September 8.
Assessment results are available online by school and district through the Washington State Report Card.
According to OSPI the state tests are taken each spring by students in grades 3–8 and 10 to assess abilities in math and English language arts.
"The tests are designed to measure college readiness without needing remedial learning," said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal.
Washington students continue to perform similar to or better than students enrolled in public schools across the U.S. on the National Assessment of Educational Progress according to OSPI, with students continuing to make progress in math and English language arts.
During the COVID pandemic assessment scores in Washington dropped as students spent prolonged time away from the classroom. The most recent scores are still not back to pre-pandemic levels, but the 2022-23 results are promising and show that learning lost during the pandemic may be regained.
