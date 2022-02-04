Washington students can creatively connect with community in this contest

OLYMPIA – Legacy Washington, division of the Office of the Secretary of State is sponsoring a contest for Washington students in Kindergarten through 12th grade to explore and learn about their community.
The contest, “What’s in a Place Name?” encourages students to find a sign or public label named after a person or place connected to state history. Then research the name, its role in Washington history and how it reflects the values important to their community. Students, or their teams, can then decide how they present their research; creativity is encouraged.
“‘What’s in a Place Name?’ is for young people who wonder who or what their school or street is named after, or their favorite park, library, or neighborhood building,” said Steve Hobbs, Secretary of State. “With this contest we are offering students a fun and engaging way to learn about Washington’s rich, storied history and to make a deeper connection with their communities.”
Entries can come in just about any format, with examples including written, visual, audio, audiovisual, interactive and more. The deadline is May 15, 2022. Judges will then pick five winners on May 31, 2022.
The winners get $100 classroom grants and their work on the Primarily Washington website from the Secretary of State. The site has information regarding entering the contest, rules, resources and a sample entry.