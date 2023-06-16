FRANKLIN COUNTY WASH.- In Washington state in 2020 a group of Latino voters and the League of United Latin American Citizens challenged the franklin county's election system.
The plaintiffs stated Franklin County required all commissioners to run county-wide rather than by district. Which was argued was shutting Latino voters out of local politics
James Gimenez, a franklin county resident opposing the law suit challenged the legality of the state law that prevents members of minority groups during elections.
The trial court rejected Gimenez's arguments and approved a settlement to be paid by Franklin County. Gimenez filled an appeal with the Washington State Supreme Court.
On June 15th the Washington Supreme Court made the decision to uphold the original settlement and rejected Gimenez's appeal.
The court agreed that "at-large: voting systems violate the Washington Voting Rights Act by denying voters of color equal opportunity to elect their preferred candidates.
Yurij Rudensky senior counsel at the Democracy Program NYU Law stated “This ruling sends a clear message: states have a crucial role in protecting voters from discrimination, and they are well within their constitutional rights to do so.”
