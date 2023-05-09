OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee has signed Senate Bill 5000 into law making January dedicated as Americans of Chinese Descent Month.
Washington is the first state to celebrate Chinese American history with a month.
Senator Keith Wagoner (R-Sedro-Woolley) has been working on the action for three years before his bill was finally accepted into law. He was joined at a ceremony at the State Capitol by Linda Yand and Asians for Equality to celebrate the historic day.
“The history of this legislation, like the history of the Chinese people in America, is complicated with several dark and disappointing moments,” Wagoner added. “But just like that history, the dark moments only make the achievements of the community shine that much brighter.”
SB 5000 was the first bill introduced to the Senate in the 2023 session and advocates for schools to teach students the history of the Chinese community in the state.
The bill takes effect July 23, making January 2024 the first Americans of Chinese Descent Month.
