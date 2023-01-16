WASHINGTON STATE.-
Every driver likes to complain about traffic conditions on their local roads and whether you love getting behind the wheel or not, everyone hates traffic congestion and tends to not trust any driver but themselves.
The personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023's best and worst states to drive in.
WalletHub compared the cost of ownership and maintenance on a car, traffic infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles and maintenance across all 50 states.
Those four categories were then measured against 31 metrics from average gas prices to traffic congestion and road quality.
According to WalletHub's study Washington is the second worst state to drive in.
The 5 best states to drive in:
- Iowa
- Georgia
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
The 5 worst states to drive in:
- Maryland
- Rhode Island
- Delaware
- Washington
- Hawaii
