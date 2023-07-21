WASHINGTON, D.C.- Senator Maria Cantwell announced Friday that the State of Washington is set to receive a grant of more than $5.6 million from the U.S. Department of Labor for its Registered Apprenticeship program.

The State Apprenticeship Expansion grant is given out by the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration.

"Last year, there were 21,252 registered apprentices across 201 occupations in the State of Washington – a number that will only grow as we train workers to build the infrastructure projects we funded last Congress," said Cantwell. "These apprenticeship grants will help remove barriers for good, high-paying jobs while investing in folks from underrepresented communities."

The grants are intended to expand state Registered Apprenticeship programs in several fields like manufacturing, cybersecurity, healthcare and more.

Of all states, Washington received the fifth most funding. The award's total amount is $5,662,104.