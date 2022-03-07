Wash. —
Following the recent national settlement regarding Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, Attorney General Bob Ferguson says Washington state will receive $183 million.
While the billion-dollar settlement regarding the company’s connection to the opioid epidemic concluded last week, additional legal decisions have affected several states. One of these decisions was regarding the Sackler’s original bankruptcy plan, introduced after they were hit with thousands of lawsuits nationwide. Ferguson and eight other attorneys general challenged the plan, claiming it was not sufficient. This led to an additional $1.175 billion awarded and a rejection of the bankruptcy proposal. The awarded money must be spent on fighting and recovering from the opioid crisis.
“Rather than join the majority of states in settlement, Washington chose to lead the fight against the Sackler's and Purdue,” said Ferguson. “As a result, we won more than $100 million for Washington state to address the opioid epidemic, and more than $1 billion for states, cities and tribes across the country.”
Purdue Pharma and the Sackler's have appealed the ruling that vacated the bankruptcy plan. More court proceedings may follow.
On top of the $183 million regarding the bankruptcy plan, $898 million will be split between jurisdictions with claims against Purdue. $20 million of this will go towards Washington state. Depending on the sale of the Sackler’s international companies, another $500 million may be split between jurisdictions, and Washington could receive around $11 million.
Settlement terms cite the final payment in 2039.
