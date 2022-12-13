WASHINGTON STATE — Washington state has been allocated over $6 million in “Internet for All” grants through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, funding high-speed Internet and digital skills training across the state. The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) sent a press release detailing the $6,076,249 in state funding.
The grants include funding through the Digital Equity Act and the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. The BEAD program is focused on expanding high-speed Internet access by providing funding for planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption-focused programs. Washington state is allocated $5 to find unserved and underserved areas, train employees, survey communities and map assets, according to the press release. The funds can also be used to assist collaboration with other organizations and ensure projects don’t lead to overbuilding.
The Digital Equity Act established three grant programs in order to be sure all people in Washington have the skills, technology and capacity to “reap the full benefits of our digital economy,” according to the NTIA press release. The state is allocated $1,076,249, which will be used to develop a statewide digital equity plan, hire new staff, conduct a digital literacy survey and hold a state digital equity forum.
“Every American deserves and needs equal access to the internet to succeed, as well as the tools and skills to take advantage of that connection,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.). “I wrote the Digital Equity Act—and fought to have it included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law—because I knew that for far too many in Washington state, getting online, and making the most of your connection, isn’t an easy thing to do. These grants are an investment in our families, our workforce, and our overall competitiveness in the 21st century economy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.