OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs has announced new grant funding for Island County and Walla Walla County to hire Veteran Service Officers.
The counties submitted applications describing how a County Veteran Service Officer would serve the veterans in their area and their families. WDVA reviewed these applications and awarded the counties $220,000 for the position. The funding can be used through June 30, 2023.
These officers help veterans and their family members with financial assistance program claims through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, including disability compensation, pension, survivors pension and more.
“In Washington State, veterans and their families receive over $3.4 billion each year through VA Disability Compensation, Pension or Survivors Pension,” said the press release from the WDVA. “These dollars are often invested back into local communities as veterans and families pay their household expenses, purchase homes, and send their children to school.”
Additionally, the officers connect veterans and their families to other resources, including healthcare, housing and education benefits. WDVA hopes that the officers will connect veterans to the benefits they’ve earned, in turn freeing up resources for non-veterans in community programs.
