OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The Washington state Legislature passed HB 2050, ending the practice of “parent pay” in the state after the bill received bipartisan support in both the state house and senate. Parent pay affected the parents of incarcerated children, requiring them to pay a certain percentage of their income to support their child while incarcerated.
This change comes with support from the Department of Children, Youth and Families, Stand for Children and the Center for Children and Youth Justice. The practice was considered a barrier to transitioning out of the prison system.
According to the press release, parent pay “had inequitable racial outcomes, created debt for families already struggling financially, and was an inefficient source of revenue for the state.”
The practice of parent pay reportedly created family obstacles, even sometimes leaving them to choose between basic necessities and paying the court. The press release cites this disproportionately affecting people of color and low-income communities. The hope is this bill will bring a “more just justice system,” and alleviate unnecessary debts.
“DCYF has been working to eliminate practices that are harmful to children and their families, and particularly those practices that are financially stupid,” said DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter. “Requiring parents to pay for the incarceration of their children is a prime example – it probably costs more to collect than we bring in and may make it less likely for youth to reunify with their families, destabilizing their transition back to the community.”
