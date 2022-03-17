WASHINGTON - Washington Planned Parenthood is expecting to have a 385% increase in people getting an abortion in the next couple of months because of people traveling outside the state.
Governor Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1851 preserving a pregnant person's access to abortion care. This was put in place after Texas passed Senate Bill 8, banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and allowing anyone in the United States to sue anyone who performs or aids in an abortion.
Idaho passed Senate Bill 1309, also not allowing people to get an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, and allowing relatives to sue medical providers of abortions.
Washington's Governor Jay Inslee (D) wanted to make it was very clear in the signing event, that Washington will be a support system for those that don't have it.
"To the citizens of Idaho, if Idaho will not stand up for your constitutional rights, we will," said Inslee.
When speaking with a representative from Planned Parenthood, they said Idaho had an agenda with the new law.
"The Idaho legislature moved on this bill quickly because they said very clearly, we want to be the next Texas," said Paul Dillon, Vice President of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho.
Washington was the first state in the United States to make it a state law to allow abortions in 1970.
Now, Washington's HB1851 expands staff capacity to allow physician's assistants and nurse practitioners to provide abortion care. The bill also adds gender-neutral language to make sure all Washingtonians are covered.
"We're going to continue in this path of protecting this freedom, that openly, that's what this is about is a person's right of freedom," said Gov. Inslee. "Freedom to make an individual decision, not dictated by the government, by our politicians."
In the next few months, Washington is expected to see a massive influx of people for health care.
"If Roe V. Wade is overturned and all these bands go into effect, the Washington health centers could expect to see a 385% increase in patients who are out of state who are coming to seek abortion care," said Dillon.
According to Planned Parenthood, they have already had many people from Texas travel to Washington to get an abortion, and now that Idaho has implemented this new bill, it might cause tension within the state.
"This is going to put everyday Idahoans against each other," said Dillon. "It's going to allow them to police each other's health care decisions."
Even though abortion has been legal for the last 50 years in Washington, not everyone agrees on it.
"Generally I am opposed to abortion, and that I feel that life is god-given and we need to have respect for it and allow it to come to pass wherever possible," said LaDon Linde, Yakima County Commissioner for District 3. "I think there are places where the state should allow exemptions such as circumstances of involving the life of the mother or perhaps cases of rape and incest, those kinds of things."
Planned Parenthood said it is preparing for the influx by training other medical staff and accepting as many volunteers as possible.
HB 1851 takes into effect 90 days after adjournment of the 2022 legislative session.
