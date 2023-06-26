WASHINGTON, State.- Washington will receive $1,227,742,066.30 to deploy reliable high-speed Internet service as part of the "internet for all" initiative."
"In 2023, affordable high-speed Internet is not a luxury; it's a necessity," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced the funding on June 26. Eligible Entities will receive their formal notice of allocation on June 30, 2023.
Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Eligible Entities have 180 days from the date of that formal notice to submit their Initial Proposals for how they will run their grant programs
According to an NTIA press release funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service
