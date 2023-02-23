OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Union membership among workers in Washington state is the third highest in the nation according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Facts and figures on union membership in Washington state in 2022 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:
- Washington had 615,000 union members in 2022.
- Union members made up 18% of wage and salary workers in Washington, compared to just 10% nationally.
- Washington's union membership rate was 3rd highest in the nation.
