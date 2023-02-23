Unionization stats
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

OLYMPIA, Wash.-

Union membership among workers in Washington state is the third highest in the nation according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Facts and figures on union membership in Washington state in 2022 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

  • Washington had 615,000 union members in 2022.
  • Union members made up 18% of wage and salary workers in Washington, compared to just 10% nationally.
  • Washington's union membership rate was 3rd highest in the nation.