Washington works to set a zero emission vehicle standard

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Department of Ecology is adopting new requirements that will soon take a bite out of that pollution by putting more zero-emission vehicles on the road since cars and trucks are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Washington.
The Zero Emission Vehicle Standard, which the Legislature approved in 2020, will require that a percentage of the vehicles automakers sell in Washington state use battery electric or hydrogen fuel cells for power, meaning the vehicles will emit no greenhouse gases or other types of tailpipe pollution.
Under a 2020 law, Washington state is required to reduce our overall greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030, 70% by 2040, and 95% by 2050. Since nearly 45% of our state’s annual greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation, cleaner cars and trucks are essential to meeting these limits. The Zero Emission Vehicle standard will reduce total greenhouse gas emissions in Washington by the equivalent of 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year.
The standards apply only to manufacturers – people buying a car or truck can continue to purchase whatever type of vehicle they prefer.
Ecology plans to complete the rulemaking by the end of 2021, but due to federal Clean Air Act requirements, the new standards would take effect beginning in 2024.