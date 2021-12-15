Washington wrestling tournaments connected to COVID outbreaks, including some Omicron

WASHINGTON- The Washington State Department of Health has traced COVID-19 outbreaks among vaccinated and unvaccinated people to high school wrestling tournaments, with around 80 cases linked. Some of the cases were confirmed as the Omicron variant. The ongoing investigation will likely see a change in official numbers.
The four connected tournaments occurred on Dec. 4 and include: the John Birbeck Invitational in Lacey, the Ed Arima Duals in Sumner, the Lady Jags Kickoff Tournament in Puyallup and the Yelm Girls Varsity in Yelm.
Wrestlers from Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Skagit, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, Whatcom and Yakima counties were in attendance, along with participants from one school in Oregon.
Local health jurisdictions are expected to notify effected schools with how to approach the exposures.
"DOH recommends that anyone who attended theses events as a participant, coach, official, support staff or spectator should monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19," according to the DOH Press Release.
The DOH wants to enforce the statewide requirements for K-12 sporting events, which calls for proper mask-wearing any time not actively practicing or competing. They also recommend vaccinations (including boosters) for everyone able to.
Several local health jurisdictions and the DOH are continuing to investigate these cases.