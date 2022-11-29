OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington's new Clean Fuel Standard goes into effect on January 1.
The Washington Legislature passed the Clean Fuel Standard in 2021 and directed the Department of Energy to implement the plan in 2023.
According to a DOE press release, transportation is the largest source of carbon pollution in Washington and the Clean Fuel Standard will hopefully reduce annual transportation emissions statewide by 20% over the next 12 years.
"The Clean Fuel Standard will jumpstart investments in low-carbon fuels, help expand our state's infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles, and give consumers better choices as we grow our clean energy economy," Washington Governor Jay Inslee said.
Under the Clean Fuel Standard, fuels will be assessed to determine their carbon intensity, how much carbon pollution they produce over their lifecycle, for the energy they deliver.
The DOE says that cleaner fuels will generate credits that can be kept or sold to producers of high-carbon fuels, spurring the production of cleaner blends of traditional fuels.
California, Oregon, and British Columbia have introduced similar programs in recent years for transitioning to low-carbon fuels.
"We have to make it easier for people and businesses to use cleaner transportation options," Governor Inslee said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.