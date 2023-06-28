OLYMPIA, Wash.- After three years of answering COVID-19 related questions and providing treatment and prevention resources, the Washington state Department of Health's (DOH) COVID hotline will end on June 30.
The COVID-19 hotline was started in March of 2020 as a partnership between the DOH and Washington 211. Over the past three years hotline staff have answered 560,720 calls and referred callers to resources, such as vaccines over 370,000 times according to the DOH.
By providing reliable information, guidance, and connection to vital resources, we empowered individuals and communities in their efforts to stay safe, informed, and resilient," said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health.
According to a DOH press release announcing the end of the hotline monthly call totals are down to about 400. The DOH information line will continue to be staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue to provide multilingual services to callers.
